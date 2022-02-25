Shane McMahon, son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, resurfaced Thursday night at a Florida Panthers NHL game. He tweeted a picture of himself standing alongside a member of the team’s ownership.

“Enjoying the game with (Florida Panthers) owner and CEO/Vice Chairman of Virtu Financial, (Doug Cifu),” McMahon tweeted.

Cifu is the Vice Chairman, Partner, and Alternate Governor of the Florida Panthers Hockey Club, Sunrise Sports & Entertainment, FLA Live Arena, and SSE’s additional operating entities. Cifu and owner Vincent Viola purchased the Panthers in 2013. Cifu and Viola are co-founders of Virtu Financial, a global financial firm that assists in buying and selling stocks.

Thursday’s tweet from Shane McMahon was his first since last November. Since then, he has made an on-screen return to WWE at last month’s Royal Rumble. There were reportedly plans for him to have matches at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and WrestleMania 38. However, McMahon was reportedly let go by WWE due to disagreements backstage over the layout of the men’s Rumble match.

Shane McMahon was reportedly involved in the planning of the men’s Rumble and wanted to enter the match in a spot that would highlight him, even mentioning the #1 spot in his pitch. Vince McMahon personally intervened and nixed much of what was being laid out by Shane.

Shane McMahon entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at #28 and was the 28th elimination. He was thrown out by Lesnar after 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the match. Shane did pick up one elimination. He was able to throw Kevin Owens out of the Rumble.

Shane McMahon does not currently hold any executive position or responsibilities in WWE. It was announced in August 2021 that he was appointed to the role of Executive Chairman with Ideanomics, a company that focuses on developing electronic vehicles. Shane has been involved with the company since 2010 and served as Vice Chairman before being elevated to Executive Chairman.

