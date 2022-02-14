AEW star Thunder Rosa lashed out over something she heard during her match over the weekend. It happened at Warrior Wrestling’s show outside Chicago Saturday night.

Fans reported one or two individuals who were also in attendance were heard making a comment directed at Athena, who was formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE. Fans booed and chanted their own insult at the source of the comment.

Thunder Rosa is Warrior Wrestling’s Women’s Champion. She and Athena wrestled to a 30-minute draw in the show’s main event. After the match, Rosa took a microphone and responded to what she heard.

“I’m gonna tell everybody that has been talking sh*t about what we do today here, have some respect for the women who are putting their lives in danger here,” Rosa said. “Anybody that was saying bad stuff about us, you have no right to talk about us like that. We’re just like one of the boys in the back. If you come to the show – If you come to a show, and you are being disrespectful to the athletes, you have no right to be here.”

Thunder Rosa later retweeted a video clip of her post-match remarks. So added more of her thoughts on the incident.

“I love this business,” Rosa wrote. “I am a (woman), wrestler, a teacher, and a mother. I am a professional athlete! My son is a future wrestler. Come and enjoy the show. Don’t disrespect us with comments that are not only offensive but are put us down. Disrespect WON’T BE TOLERATED…”

Saturday’s main event was the first match for Athena since a loss to Mandy Rose on WWE NXT last May. WWE released Athena last November.

Thunder Rosa is preparing for a match on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa is scheduled to face Mercedes Martinez in a “no disqualification” match.

Rosa and Martinez recently met on an episode of AEW Rampage. That match ended in a disqualification victory for Rosa when Martinez hit her in the head with a metal pipe.

Racist towards Athena (Ember Moon). A comment about weave. — thrillking722 (@thrillking722) February 13, 2022

It wasn't a chant. A dude yelled "Tear her weave off" to Athena, and the crowd booed the guy. Even chanting "F--k that guy!" — Turd Ferguson (@jrock0923) February 13, 2022

