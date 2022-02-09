AEW President Tony Khan joined Josh Martinez of Z100 New York to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Hangman Page defending his AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, and Tony Khan talked about how this will be a different title defense for Page following his matches with Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

“We know Lance can do it,” Khan said of the challenger. “So to have that match and him going against Hangman Page, who has only had two defenses of the title so far, but they were both classic matches. The match where he won the title was also classic. So Hangman’s on a real hot streak. His last three matches for the title have all been incredible.

“And now it’s a very different kind of match. It’s a lot different than wrestling Kenny Omega at Full Gear to win the world championship or wrestling Bryan Danielson in a long technical wrestling match that became so much more than that. Lance Archer’s just a very different wrestler than Danielson.

“They’re both great in their own ways, but physically they’re totally different. So I think I think it’s a really, really fun match up tonight and something for fans to look forward to and I think there’s going to be a lot for people to look forward to on tonight’s Dynamite.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite has been surrounded by speculation following the announcement that a free agent would be walking through the Forbidden Door to face Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution qualifer match. Tony Khan noted that match and other exciting things on the card, which has been kept a mystery to this point, would take up the front of the show, while Page vs. Archer would close the show in the main event spot.

“Page vs. Archer will be the main event tonight,” Khan revealed. “And there will be a lot of exciting things in the front end of the show and I think a lot of what people are looking forward to, including a surprise debut, and other fun things are going to be leading up to that. And there’s a lot on this show that’s not been announced yet. That’s one of the things that I think is really exciting about tonight.

“There’s an element of mystery. There’s obviously the surprise debut as a match where Isiah Kassidy is gonna be taking on somebody making their debut in AEW. And that person tonight arriving will be signing with AEW and they’re going to be a big part of our future. And Isiah, of course, is a big part of our future. He’ll be a very tough opponent for them coming in. He had a great TNT Title match on Rampage last week on TNT. And now I think Isiah is going to make for a really tough opponent for this person making their debut tonight on Dynamite.”

