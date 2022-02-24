Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the “massive” announcement that he teased last week. Khan noted that he cannot make the announcement yet because the company is under non-disclosure agreements as he works on the deal.

“I can’t yet [reveal the announcement], but I hopefully will be able to soon,” Khans said. “We’re working on something massive, the legal team has us under NDAs so I can’t reveal all the details. But suffice to say, we’re working on something that’s going to be really great for the fans and the wrestlers, and it’s going to be awesome.”

Khan noted that the announcement is different from “The First Dance” episode of AEW Rampage, where CM Punk made his expected-but-unannounced return to pro wrestling. Khan said that he cannot reveal a date or location for when he’ll make the announcement, but that it’s coming and it “is a little bit different” than anything the company has done.

“I am so excited, and I don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to tell the fans, but I know that it’s coming very soon so stay tuned to AEW,” Khan pleaded. “Stay tuned to AEW, I promise you something big is coming.

“It’s not like ‘The First Dance’ where I can put a date and a time and a place on it and say that I know exactly when, but it is like ‘The First Dance’ in that I know something big and important is coming to AEW and I’m very excited about it. It’s a little bit different than anything we’ve done before, but it’s going to be awesome.”

