Cody Rhodes is officially departing AEW after being a pillar of the company during its inception, but where he’ll end up is still unknown.

It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is very interested in the son of Dusty, rumored to have big plans for the former TNT Champion. WWE added fuel to the rumors this past Monday on RAW, with several superstars, including Edge, making reference to Rhodes. It was also reported that Cody was on his way this week to the WWE Performance Center to shoot footage for his impending return to WWE.

During the latest episode of the What Happened When Podcast, AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about the surprising news that Cody Rhodes is departing from AEW. Schiavone revealed how shocked he was on a scale of 1-10 to hear the news and also spoke about the appreciation he’s had for Cody given his role in bringing Tony to AEW.

“10, absolutely a 10 because Cody Rhodes was really, to me, one of the faces of AEW,” Tony Schiavone said. “Obviously he was and as we know Cody was the one who got me in touch with Tony Khan after [Conrad Thompson] got me in touch with Cody and that’s why I signed [with AEW]. Of course, I’m very close to the family, we went on many bus rides together to Jacksonville. I consider he and Brandi friends and I think we’re a better organization today because of him. I’d like to wish them both the best for what they’ve done for me and they played a major role in what AEW was and is.

“As I know and as I kind of said, after you get over the shock of it you think, you know what? It’s wrestling, it happens. This is the first one that’s left our company but it’s one of the biggest names that left our company and that’s why it’s the biggest shock. I’m very surprised, I hope he does well. Most feel that he’s going to the WWE, I haven’t seen anything with the exception of these wacky websites that say that he is, who knows.”

Fellow AEW Commentator Jim Ross also gave his opinion on Cody’s AEW departure, wishing him nothing but the best and also assuming the 36-year-old will end up back with WWE. Tony Schiavone continued to talk about Cody and reveals the text message he sent to the former EVP of AEW after he heard the news that he was leaving.

“Cody and I are friends and we said our pleasantries basically, texting back and forth,” Tony Schiavone said. “‘Good luck, sorry that it didn’t work out, I loved working with you, the best to you and Brandi’ and that’s been it.”

