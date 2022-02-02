NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Busted Open Radio in order to respond to Matt Cardona. The GCW and Impact Wrestling star spoke with the radio station earlier this week. He slammed Murdoch for his poor social media, and how he isn’t right to be the face of NWA. However, the veteran doesn’t plan on changing.

“Well when it comes to the Twitter followers, or the social media s--t, I’ll be honest with you. I wasn’t pushing the social media s--t before I won the title, and I sure as hell aren’t going to push it afterward. No offense, I’m not changing,” he stated. “I’m not changing for a guy who has come into a company randomly and decides to tell me exactly what I need to do to fix everything.”

Trevor Murdoch then spoke about how Cardona hops from different places to just take what he wants. However, he has stayed loyal to the NWA. This is because he believes in the company and the people running it.

“Matt is an attention wh*re. He’ll hop from company to company to take whatever he can to get over the most possible and leave. For the last two-and-a-half years, almost three years, I have dedicated my life to one company,” Murdoch said. “I have promoted one company, I have spoken and represented one company. Because I believe in their ideas, I believe in their vision. I sure as hell believe in the people that are running this company, and the boys that are working their ass off to put up a different product for the NWA, and the fans.”

Matt Cardona had claimed that Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade had treated him poorly in WWE. However, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion had a different opinion on that story. He revealed that they actually requested to work with The Major Brothers at that time.

“Just like that stupid ass story that, ‘I was mean to him in WWE.’ He forgot to tell you the other half of that story,” Trevor claimed. “The fact that Cade and I asked to work with him because there were no tag teams. The reason why he was mad and said I was mean to him is because Trevor and Lance didn’t want to do the finish that they had brought up, and it didn’t fit the story then.

“We were already in an angle with The Hardys about to win the Tag Titles. But we offered to put them over because we had no teams to work after The Hardys. But it’s okay for Matt to come on here and say a five-second soundbite. And everybody thinks I am the meanest guy in the world.”

