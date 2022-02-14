WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently appeared on the FanDuel $200K Superstar Showdown, which was hosted by Pat McAfee. She got to compete in air hockey against an NFL legend Emmet Smith as part of the event. This was a pre-Super Bowl show that was done to build up the hype towards the match.

Alexa Bliss appeared under her real-life name of Lexi Kaufman, rather than under her gimmick. They faced each other in a best of three. She won the first round 7-5, and then the second 7-4 in order to take the victory overall. After the victory, she said, “the keys to success? Just don’t look Emmet in the eyes. Because every time I looked him in the eyes I got intimidated, and that’s when he got a goal on me.”

Bliss’ appearance begin around the 52:45 minute mark in the video player below.

Alexa Bliss recently made a return to WWE television, and since then she’s been involved in backstage therapy sessions. It is currently unclear what her gimmick is going to end up being, or when she will get back inside the ring. However, WWE reportedly has more of those segments taped. Her last match took place at Extreme Rules 2021 in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Title.

Previously, she was working on her Fiend-style gimmick, which began when she started working with Bray Wyatt. However, she turned on him at WrestleMania 37, costing Bray his match with Randy Orton. Following that she continued with the gimmick, bringing in her doll Lilly. This would torment people and tap into supernatural elements that could force her opponents to act a certain way.

A lot of fans have been critical of the manner in which Alexa has been booked since her return. However, she addressed that on Twitter recently, making it clear people need to see how things play out.

Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out … — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 18, 2022

