Former WWE NXT general manager William Regal was name-dropped by Bryan Danielson during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson brought up Regal during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Danielson was trying to make a point about the difference between who trained him and who trained his opponent Daniel Garcia. While Garcia was trained by 2.0, Danielson was trained by the legendary Brit.

“I had a great mentor in William Regal. He’s hanging out with 2.0. Imagine what it would be like if he was training with someone like myself or training with someone like Jon Moxley. He would be at an entirely different level,” Danielson told Schiavone.

Danielson would go on to defeat Daniel Garcia in the main event of Dynamite.

Regal was released by WWE on January 5th of this year. Earlier this month he advised wrestling promoters to book Toni Storm and Tegan Nox (Steffanie Newell), who both also recently left the company.

.@BryanDanielson, aiming to test the best, has challenged @GarciaWrestling, on a winning streak in AEW + the 2022 BOLA Winner, to go 1-on-1 TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! #AmericanDragon also promises to respond to @JonMoxley – Tune in NOW to @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/qlHV7fB3iO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]