The legendary William Regal took to Twitter this past weekend to put over two former WWE talents.

Regal offered some advice to wrestling promoters and told them they should be booking two women’s wrestlers – Toni Storm and Tegan Nox (Steffanie Newell).

“Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro,” Regal wrote. He added in a follow-up, “As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.”

WWE released Nox on November 18 along with other budget cuts. She will become a free agent from WWE once her 90-day non-compete expires on Wednesday, February 16. Storm requested her release and was granted the departure on December 29. She will become a free agent when her 90-day non-compete expires on Tuesday, March 29.

WWE released Regal on January 5 after 21 years with the company. His departure was a part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. Regal had been working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, and the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager until this past fall. His son still wrestles for the NXT UK brand as Charlie Dempsey. There’s still no confirmation on Regal having a non-compete, but it appears he is under a 90-day clause, which would make him a free agent on Tuesday, April 5.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Regal’s full tweets below:

Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro. https://t.co/c0dQ65btOZ — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 30, 2022

As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 30, 2022

