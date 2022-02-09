London-based pro wrestler Candy Floss announced Wednesday that she is no longer part of WWE’s NXT UK brand. She shared the recent mental health struggles that led to her parting ways with the company.

“Unfortunately, my dream career with WWE got put on hold when, during the pandemic, I was diagnosed with severe PTSD and anxiety because of the trauma I experienced witnessing my favorite person, my mum, fight for her life,” Candy Floss revealed in a statement posted on her social media. “I decided I needed to put my mental health first and WWE couldn’t have been more supportive. In December 2021 my contract with WWE expired. It is very sad for me as I wish my journey with WWE didn’t have to end like this as I’ve worked so hard to get signed. I just want to say thank you to WWE for dealing with me so well as I know it’s not an easy situation. I’m grateful for it all.

Candy Floss said she lost her mother to cancer in May 2019. She signed with WWE following a tryout in June 2019 and was assigned to the company’s NXT UK brand in January 2020. Prior to being signed, Candy Floss appeared in at least half a dozen matches on NXT UK.

Floss told her fans she is in a better place today and she thanked her supporters. The 22-year-old already had a following in the U.K., Europe, and beyond before she signed with WWE more than two years ago. She is determined to return to a pro wrestling ring soon.

“From fighting in the ring nearly every day, I found myself being in the biggest fight with my mental health,” Candy Floss said. “On a positive note, I am doing much better! My dream isn’t over, life just decided to be very unfair…towards me. Hopefully, I will be back in the ring again sometime soon and hurt my 90 year old back again.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]