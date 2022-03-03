As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) received a lot of flak on social media last weekend for his controversial take on the ongoing Russia – Ukraine conflict.

Speaking on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent actions, Kane would remind “the radical Left” that weakness is not a virtue.

“If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine,” Kane wrote. “Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).”

Kane added, “I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.”

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Max Caster made a reference to Kane’s tweets. Ahead of the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale, Caster mentioned how The Acclaimed shouldn’t be in the match since they’ve been the No.1 ranked tag team in AEW for over a month.

“FTR you ain’t safe, I’mma send your asses to ROH,” Caster said. “And Top Flight can’t be victorious, y’all are drinking like the kids on Euphoria. We the reason for the people in these seats. Y’all are less popular than Glenn Jacob’s tweets.”

As noted earlier, The Young Bucks went onto win the battle royal to qualify for the three-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Bucks will challenge Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) and reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) this Sunday.

You can watch a clip of Max Caster throwing shade at Kane below.

Not gonna lie I used too not like them but there growing on me 😂 #AEWDYNAMITE #TheAcclaimed pic.twitter.com/A9x6nvEySU — ⚡️❌Thunder Jay❌♠️ (@Halo_Payne) March 3, 2022

