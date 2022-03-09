Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis spoke with the Public Enemies Podcast recently about the online controversy he had with The Young Bucks.

Both sides went back and forth over comments AJ had made about sneakers, leading to the AEW team changing their bios, and Francis believes people in the company now dislike him.

“When that happened, they did the thing with their Twitter bio,” he said. “At first, they sh*t on NXT, and I wasn’t on NXT anymore, so I laughed. I was like, ‘alright, that’s a good joke, they got a good joke in.’ Then I woke up the next morning and saw they changed it to be a joke about me. And I am not the butt of nobody’s joke. Period. They said, ‘well if we mention you here, we will make you trend.’ Huh, okay, well then I made them trend.

“And because of that, AEW fans hate me, people that work there don’t like me. People always got slick things to say about me, and I don’t care. Because I know for a fact that all these people with all these little slick remarks. Internet cornballs or wrestlers alike if they saw me in person, they wouldn’t like that.”

AJ Francis made it clear that he will not forget who said things at that time. He noted that if he sees them at upcoming shows he’s booked on, then he will be asking them why they did that.

“Just know, my memory is long, and I am going to be booked on a lot of different shows,” he claimed. “When I see you, if you said some wild sh*t, you gotta stand on that. I am just being completely honest with you. And to be completely honest with you, I also am all for non-violence. We don’t gotta take it there. But what I am going to do, is ask you why you said what you said.”

AJ Francis has revealed he wasn’t aware that people were mocking The Young Bucks for their trainers at that point. However, when his mentions blew up, he quickly realized.

“The crazy thing is, I didn’t even know at the time that people were making fun of them about that. I didn’t even know that,” he stressed. “Like, I didn’t even know that at the time. I really didn’t even know that until my mentions blew up about it. Then I was like, ‘oh, that makes sense why that happened.’ But, I have multiple other songs already recorded with music videos to go. So, please be careful what you say about me.”

