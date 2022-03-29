AJ Francis (formerly known as Top Dolla) was released by WWE last November, but he remains tied to the company.

Francis was the host of WWE Most Wanted Treasures on A&E and he is still under contract to continue to host the series if it returns.

“I was the host of WWE Most Wanted Treasures, so I was there the whole season and I’m still under contract for the remaining seasons coming up,” Francis told Solowrestling. “So I don’t know how that’s going to play out. But when I was there during the show, it was cool for me because it wasn’t just cool for me to hang out with the legends themselves, it was cool because I got to help them reclaim part of their legacy and help them, you know, find the things that made big differences or signifies big moments for their career. And so, it was really cool to be able to do that.”

AJ Francis’ time in WWE ended abruptly, just weeks after he and the rest of the Hit Row faction were drafted to the SmackDown roster. It’s still painful when Francis reflects on how he exited WWE.

“I hated it, honestly,” Francis said. “I mean, I didn’t understand the point. I didn’t understand what the goal was. But at the end of the day, it’s a business. People are going to make business decisions that you don’t agree with all the time and that’s fine. They’re allowed to, but that just means you can’t do business with me anymore.”

AJ Francis recently reunited with the former members of Hit Row at a show for MCW Pro Wrestling. While he remains focused on the future, Francis says he would listen if WWE contacted him about returning as an in-ring performer.

“If WWE called me tomorrow and we talked about how we would do it then I would, yeah, I would go back,” Francis explained. “But like, I am at the point right now in my life where, like, ‘Okay, I’ve wrestled for three years and I was able to do a lot with it.’ And now I only want to do it if it makes me happy because I’m working with people I want to work with, or if it’s a lot of money. If it’s a lot of money, okay, I’ll show up. But I am good enough at a point in my life where I’m cool waking up every day playing video games and hanging with my dog. Like, I don’t need to go work a nine-to-five. I don’t need to do any of that.

“So like, I’m cool with the life that I have and. you know, if one of my friends says, ‘Hey, I got a show on the 30th, can you come through?’ Yeah, I’ll be there, you know what I’m saying? My friend and I want to look, make sure that everybody eats. But like, for the most part, a lot of times, like people try to book me and I was like, ‘you’re going to book Tehuti and Brianna too?’ Because like, I know that, I know that I don’t need to be out here every weekend, but if I can make sure that my people get money, then I’m trying to make sure my people get money.”

