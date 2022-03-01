Last night, Monday Night RAW rolled into the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, which is the hometown of WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. However, despite now once again being an active performer on the red brand, the three-time RAW Women’s Champion was not booked on the show.

It immediately prompted a response from the WWE Universe, but also from Bliss herself. She tweeted out a number of comments relating to her absence.

One fan posted, “I feel badly for all of the little girls who came to Raw tonight dressed as Alexa Bliss hoping to welcome her back to her hometown only for her to not appear.”

Alexa responded with, “I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time.”

Bliss also replied to a tweet from a fan asking where she was, by simply using the hand shrug emoji, followed by, “#WheresAlexa”

It should be noted that Alexa Bliss was celebrating her bachelorette party this past weekend. She posted a number of photos from the occasion, which took place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which could have explained her absence. Bliss is due to marry her fiancée Ryan Cabrera in the near future.

The 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank contract winner last competed inside the ring on February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Bliss was a part of the Elimination Chamber match to determine the No.1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Bliss had returned to RAW in January for the first time since September 2021, appearing in vignettes undertaking therapy sessions to help cure the WWE Superstars’ past association with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

This morning, Alexa took to Twitter once again and tweeted “Yeah … I don’t know” followed by the hand shrug emoji. It has not been determined if the tweet is in reference to her missing RAW last night, or something completely unrelated.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]