Austin Theory recently spoke with TV Insider about his time in NXT as part of The Way.

The Monday Night Raw star revealed the character he played at that point was his idea as he enjoys goofy comedy, also claiming it was a great opening for him.

“The whole character in The Way was my idea,” he admitted. “I basically always playing this serious wrestler. I was not really being myself. No matter what you do, you should be able to still show who you are and give an authentic feel, I think that is what makes you connect to any character. I was just supposed to be this bodyguard behind Johnny Gargano.

“I asked Johnny Gargano himself while we filmed this Christmas special if we could try something. He was like, ‘Sure!’ I just did the goofy comedy I like to do. Even in real life, I like to have a good time and make people laugh. Sure enough, it worked and they liked it. I think it gave me a huge opening.”

Nowadays, a big part of his character is taking selfies with his opponents, normally after he has beaten them. Austin Theory explained what it takes to make a good one, which is down to several factors.

“I think if you’re trying to go with the atmosphere, you really gotta stretch that arm out. You might not have arms as good as Austin Theory, but it’s okay. This is just a starting tutorial,” he said. “You got to reach out and make sure you’re getting the whole background. You also have to get your opponent, you have to make sure they are in it too. That’s most important. As long as you get the opponent and this face, it’s a good time.”

Austin Theory will be facing Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 this year. However, he also spoke about a goal he has for after that. For him, that would be getting the chance to mix it up with John Cena.

“The way you put that, I think something is possible now. John Cena was always that guy for me since I was eight years old. Just being inspired by me and everything he did,” Austin said. “The one who got me into WWE. And all the crazy things happening right now and how quick they are happening, me versus John Cena, I’m not saying it would be at WrestleMania. Although that would be the ultimate cool thing. I do see it happening, Austin Theory versus John Cena. I’m not sure where and when, but I’m not going to say it’s not going to happen.”

