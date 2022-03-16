Ahead of the NWA Crockett Cup this weekend, NWA Owner Billy Corgan joined My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox and talked about his view on entrance music in professional wrestling.

Aside from owning NWA, Corgan is, of course, the lead vocalist and guitar player for the legendary band The Smashing Pumpkins. He spoke about his company having different views on entrance themes compared to the WWE or other wrestling companies.

“Matt Cardona of all people, he comes at me for not having entrance music on Powerrr which is kind of funny,” Corgan said. “I think there was even one promo where he pulled out his phone and played his own entrance theme. It’s not that I don’t like it, I get it and I get how it’s become part of the modern form and I’m not sentimental for a form without it but I’m just not the biggest fan.

“I was honestly a bigger fan of the way Pride, which was before UFC, used to use really weird music for Fedor [Emelianenko] and stuff like that. Almost like trip-hop tracks and stuff like that. I would like to see more creativity on the music side. Most wrestling themes are very, very, from a music point of view I’m a snob and I have a right to be, they’re pretty B and C level music themes. We do some good stuff but at the end of the day, I’d like to see some more diversity.”

With a history in the music for almost 40 years, Billy Corgan spoke about interest he received from the WWE back in the day to write a song for a superstars entrance. Corgan also talked about Smashing Pumpkins’ guitar player Jeff Schroeder and his influence on theme music for the NWA.

“I did talk to WWE about it at some point but that didn’t go nowhere,” Corgan said. “I think it was a mid-level staffer that when they booted it up, it went nowhere. I did some stuff for TNA but as far as doing a wrestling theme dedicated, no. Lately I’ve been working with Jeff Schroeder who’s been the guitar player for the Smashing Pumpkins for over 15 years and Jeff’s done some really cool themes for the NWA.

“I’ve tried to license some 80s songs that I’ve liked and people just quote astronomical figures. If I told you some figures I’ve been quoted for some songs that I’ve asked for behind the scenes, your head would explode. It’s just unbelievable what people want for wrestling themes.”

The NWA Crockett Cup will feature a tag team tournament and also Matt Cardona’s first NWA Worlds Championship defense since he won the Ten Pounds of Gold against Trevor Murdoch at NWA Powerrr Trip.

It’s also been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the official ambassador of the Crockett Cup tournament and the special guest referee of the final match. Speaking of Jarrett, Billy Corgan revealed who he thinks has broken more guitars over their careers between he and Kiss star Paul Stanley.

“That’s a great question, I’ve got to go with Paul Stanley on that one,” Corgan said. “I’m thankful Jeff’s never hit me over the head with a guitar but, who knows? Tune in, you never know what’ll happen right?”

