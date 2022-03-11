At the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, CM Punk spoke in detail about his history with Harley Race. After defeating MJF in the dog collar match, Punk was asked about his time with the wrestling legend. He reflected on that experience from his life, including Harley once zapping him with a stun gun.

“Thankfully, I never actually trained for Harley,” CM Punk said. “He would just book me on his shows, he would throw up in my card, and I would ride on his boat. The most horrible thing would happen, he would just drive the boat and every time he’s say, ‘beer,’ and I had to hand him a beer, and I was like, ‘maybe you shouldn’t be driving the boat and drinking.’

“But just being in his house, it’s weird, right? You ever get hit with a stun gun? I don’t recommend it, shuts your whole body off. I thought I pissed myself, he hit me in the butt with it. It’s not fun. But that’s kind of cool, right, Harley Race liked me enough to zap me with a stun gun. I think that’s pretty neat.”

CM Punk did admit that even though he didn’t train with Harley, he was able to learn a lot from him. This included being taught how to blade, which is something that Punk thinks he’d have been proud of following Revolution.

“But I did learn a lot from him. He refereed a bunch of my matches,” Punk revealed. “There was one particular match I think, every time I got taken over in a headlock takeover, he would bend down and he would check on me. He’d say, ‘what do you say?’ And he would stick both his fingers up my nostrils and it was awful because he had gigantic hands. He would just jam his middle finger and pointer finger in my nose, and it sucked. But just being around him, I learned a ton from him.

“He was a pretty hard trainer so thankfully I never had to roll around and take bumps. But being on shows, and this is peeling back the curtain, I am not supposed to say words like this. But he was the guy who taught me how to make a blade. And I think he would be pretty god da*n proud right about now.”

