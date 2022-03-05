MJF joined this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, which is hosted by former WWE creative team member, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner had some choice words for CM Punk, who he will face at AEW Revolution on March 6 in a Dog Collar Match.

“When I was told that PG Punk was coming into my company, I was none too pleased,” MJF stated. “Everybody was talking like this is some God in wrestling that is making a big return and you know, that didn’t sit well with me because there is only one God in wrestling right now and his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. But I tried to be respectful. I tried to extend my hand and shake PG Punk’s hand like a grown man, but he’s not capable of that because he’s a b*tch boy.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. questioned MJF on the things he hopes to achieve this year in All Elite Wrestling, however, The Salt of the Earth had only one particular accolade in mind.

“What’s next, obviously, is I’m going to become the AEW World Champion,” Friedman said. “PG Punk wants a rematch, and that’s cute, honestly. And once I am through with him, I’m going to become the [AEW] World Champion, and who knows, man, maybe I might take over Hollywood too, just like you [Freddie Prinze Jr.] back in, what was it, the 70s? When were you on top?”

Many people have compared MJF with WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who admires Piper, had some words for those fans.

“I am someone like [Roddy] Piper, a gentleman you had mentioned earlier, that is able to make people feel something,” MJF said. “That is a lost art in my industry. I don’t know where it went away. At some point, people started caring more about the moves than the emotions. I’m not that guy. I’m the guy that’s going to make people tune in and I’m going to grab them by the face.”

