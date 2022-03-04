On this Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show live on YouTube, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon dropped by for a rare interview to discuss a whole plethora of topics.

During the interview, McMahon heaped praise on McAfee and offered him a match at WrestleMania 38. The SmackDown commentator gratefully accepted, but as of this writing, no opponent has been named.

Pat last competed in a match in December 2020, when he entered the WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames IV. That night, his team were defeated by The Undisputed Era to bring closure to his feud with Adam Cole.

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves today provided a tweet that said he would happily step up and beat the former NFL player on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

He tweeted, “I’ll happily beat @PatMcAfeeShow’s ass.”

Graves recently confirmed that he is once again cleared to compete after retiring from the ring in 2014 due to a quick succession of concussions suffered during his time on NXT.

“I went and spent some time with doctors middle of last year,” Corey Graves told TMZ. “I kinda got the itch. This is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete.”

His last official recorded match was during WrestleMania Axxess in 2014 in New Orleans, where he took on Troy McClain in a bout that ended as a no-contest and was stopped early.

There is currently no word on when Pat McAfee’s opponent will be announced, but Graves has thrown his name into the hat to be that person he faces at the Show of Shows, in what would ultimately be his comeback match.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and will be headlined by a Winner Take All World Championship Unification match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

