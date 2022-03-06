WWE commentator Corey Graves recently caught up with 110.7 Star On-Demand, discussing how he got cleared. Graves is now medically able to compete inside the ring, and he revealed that happened because he needed a new challenge.

“I needed a new challenge. I needed something else,” he said. “So I started wondering, you know, ‘what if? What if I’m not as messed up as I thought I was?’ Or, and I’m totally messed up. It has nothing to do with the physical. But, and again, WWE did it from a precautionary standpoint. Not, it wasn’t that I was so messed up. It was that, ‘at this rate, you’re going to be messed up.’

“So they stopped that, but I went and saw some doctors, I went down to Florida. Saw some doctors here in Pittsburgh and they gave me a clean bill of health and basically said I’m medically cleared. Not saying they suggest or they recommend, but I can likely get through a match without, you know, ending up with serious damage.”

It was announced recently that Pat McAfee will be competing at WrestleMania. This led to Corey Graves stating he is an ideal opponent. “Right now, in the immediate wake of his show, I would have to say Pat McAfee because I want to smack McAfee in the mouth.”

While he would like to face Pat McAfee, Corey Graves also had another option. That’s because the former NXT star would enjoy getting the chance to work with Seth Rollins. Corey put over what Seth is doing right now in WWE.

“I would say, right now, Seth Rollins,” he revealed. “Rollins just, because he’s a guy I always had great chemistry with, in the ring in NXT. But he has just continued to get better, and better, and better, and is doing some of the best work of his career right now. And while he may not be, you know, WWE Champion, what he brings every night in this new persona with the dancing and he’s so obnoxious. And he gets under everybody’s skin. I love what Rollins is doing. I would love to mix it up with him one more time.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit 110.7 Star On-Demand with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

