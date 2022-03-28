New AEW signing Danhausen was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted, and he spoke about his social media interactions with big names. He has interacted with the likes of The Rock and CM Punk, which he thinks cements his legacy further. Danhausen believes that it helps those fans who don’t know him.

“I think it just further cements the legacy of Danhausen with the people who maybe don’t know who Danhausen is. But they see that The Rock is having a good time with Danhausen doing some energy drinks and such. You see CM Punk having a wonderful time with Danhausen,” he said. “He likes to beat people up all the time and yell at them. I think that’s a nice stamp of approval having CM Punk’s friendship. It’s quite wonderful. You know, Danhausen actually was very sorry he was not under the ring to save him from MJF. Was a little bit too early.”

So far in AEW, Danhausen has been coming out alongside the Best Friends. This has led to him using their music, but he revealed that AEW has created a new song for him which will be coming soon.

“Danhausen has a new cape, he has a new entrance theme, a new entrance board. Hopefully, they will debut soon,” he said. “But this is, I think, a first. I don’t think anyone knows this. That will be very evil once Danhausen gets in the ring. The bell rings, one, two three, punch somebody in the groin, and then Danhausen pin them.”

The AEW star took inspiration from Conan O’Brien, and that led to him appearing on the iconic stars podcast. He admitted he wasn’t expecting to be an actual guest, but that is how their friendship began.

“That was the start of the friendship,” he said about the podcast. “We got invited secretly to be on his podcast, Danhausen was screened. I believe it’s called through a producer, a video thing to make sure Danhausen wasn’t a weirdo. Decided he wasn’t, then put him on his podcast, and he said, ‘Hey, are you available tomorrow at 5 pm to zoom with Conan?’ I said, ‘oh, yes absolutely.’ I had no clue that’s what it was for, I thought Danhausen was just going to ask a question that would be submitted, or something, and just be put on the podcast. But Danhausen was a guest, so, famous friends.”

When reflecting on his appearance with Conan, he felt that things went well between them. Danhausen feels that the talk show host is a ‘fanhausen’ of him. He also hopes they will become best friends down the line

“Great friends, great celebrity friends, Hollywood, if you will. I think it went pretty well. Conan seemed to be a big fanhausen of Danhausen. As everyone knows, I am a big fan of Conan, look at this hair, same thing. Hopefully, we become the best of friends, right now, we are just good friends.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

