As seen in the highlight below, Darius Martin from the duo Top Flight made his return to the ring on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They were the surprise second team entered into the tag team gauntlet battle royale, and the crowd popped audibly noticing that Darius and Daunte reunited tonight.

As noted back in March 2021, AEW star Darius Martin injured his knee and underwent a subsequent ACL surgery. During his recovery, Dante revealed that he continued traveling with the company and was paid during the process

In an interview late last year, Darius gave an update on his condition. And though his brother rose to prominence as a singles star during his time away, Darius only showed love for his sibling’s ascent.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Martin told One-on-One with Jon Alba. “Obviously, you never want injuries but honestly, I’m thankful that it came at a time when I’m fortunate enough to have this deal with AEW. AEW’s been great to me during it and I really feel all the love and support from them. I’ve been fortunate enough to have that at least.

“Honestly, [my brother’s push] has been the highlight of this whole point. Obviously, mentally injuries kinda take a toll but the best part has been seeing Daunte living up to the potential that I know he’s had because Dante has been mind-blowing since day one and I’ve been lucky enough to see him grow into this but it’s really cool to see the rest of the world get to see it.”

It's #TopFlight making their comeback after @DariusMartin612 was sidelined for over a year due to injury! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UxkxrCstki — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

