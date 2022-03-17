AEW wrestlers and announcers paid homage to the late memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall on this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

– The show began with Jim Ross using Hall’s “Hey Yo!” catchphrase.

– Matt Hardy set up Isiah Kassidy for the Razor’s Edge during The Hardys vs. Private Party bout. However, Kassidy evaded the legendary move.

– Britt Baker donned the nWo Hollywood Scott Hall gear during her Steel Cage Match against Thunder Rosa. As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman acknowledged Baker’s tribute. For those who missed it, Rosa defeated Baker to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship.

You can click here for WWE RAW Superstars paying tribute to Hall, and here for WWE NXT Superstars doing the same on Tuesday’s show. The iconic Scott Hall passed away Monday.

I see you @RealBrittBaker 🙏 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 17, 2022

Hey Yo…! AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker with the amazing gear tribute to “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall tonight! ❤️ #AEW #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/kI0xX9pcUI — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) March 17, 2022

That was a nice little touch by Matt Hardy to pay homage to Scott Hall #AEWDynamite — Juan RC (@class_clown36) March 17, 2022

Beautiful “Hey Yo” tribute to Scott Hall by Jim Ross to kick off #AEWDynamite — ProWrestlingCentral (@WresCentral) March 17, 2022

