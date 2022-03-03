On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about his excitement for this weekend’s AEW Revolution pay per view.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned which matches he’s looking forward to most and why the main event involving Adam Cole and Adam Page never would’ve happened back in the day.

“It’s easy to get caught up in our own bulls*** when you’re talking about something you’re trying to sell,” Ross said. “I am genuinely excited about this Sunday on pay per view. The talent are going to be lobbying with Tony Khan for more time, each and every one of them are going to need more time and they’ll have a chance to steal the show. Great workers, that’s one thing about this roster that’s pretty damn good but you don’t know exactly what to expect from a Jericho/Eddie match. Those are the two kinds of guys who will step in through the back and take the show.

“Then you’ve got the title match, with the two Adams, which I don’t like. I don’t like the same name, first name of guys against each other but that’s just me, that’s an old school deal. You would rarely see that back in the old days, it’s like having two guys wearing black tights. Won’t ever happen in the old school territories, you had to have contrast. Man, you look at this card Conrad and we can all say I like this match, I like this one. There’s like five matches that are main event level matches that we’re going to see on Sunday night so I’m excited about it.”

Continuing to talk about Revolution this weekend, Jim Ross went more in-depth on the blood feud between MJF and CM Punk and spoke about their Dog Collar match.

On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, MJF left Punk in a pool of his own blood after pulling the ultimate swerve on “The Best in the World” following his emotional baby face promo the week prior. Ross spoke about the first ever Dog Collar match back in 1983 and reveals the stipulation for their match was CM Punk’s idea.

“I remember seeing the tape of [Roddy] Piper and [Greg] Valentine in 83’ because I had never heard of a Dog Collar match till they had it, and thought that was kind of cool,” Ross said. “There was no president for me to have a preconceived notion of what it was going to look like. I thought that was a hell of an idea and then I saw it, you always wonder when they’ve got this crazy stipulation, can they pull it off? Can they execute in the bounds of this structure here they’ve given these guys?

“When Piper bladed his ear, that was unheard of, I was shocked and I was in the business. The students of the game that we both know that CM Punk and MJF are, they’ll study that match and study anything they can to find one spot, one transition spot. They’ll do a great job and I think this match was Punk’s idea.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]