Since being released from WWE in November of 2021, new AEW star Keith Lee has dealt with rumors of him being difficult to work with and having attitude issues. So how does Keith Lee deal with those sorts of rumors? In short, he pays them no mind.

In an interview with the New York Post, Keith Lee revealed that he generally pays no mind to stories going around on the internet, describing himself as an old-school guy. At the end of the day, he doesn’t want to give credence to rumors that he feels have no truth behind them.

“At the end of the day, man, I’m very much like these old school guys like I really don’t pay attention to the internet like that, and half the time I don’t really pay attention to the apps,” Lee admitted. “Like I may post a thing and someone who helps me with my account may post a thing that’s trying to be positive for other people or promote what I do here in AEW, especially now.

“I feel like this. If there’s no truth to it then why should I give it any credence? This is going to sound arrogant and I don’t really care. At the end of the day, it is beneath me and I treat it as such.”

Keith Lee recently married fellow wrestler Mia Yim, who had worked with him in WWE before being released from the promotion herself last November. When asked about Yim’s return to wrestling, including a possible AEW debut, Lee confirmed she would be returning but that he doesn’t know what her next move is.

“I know that she’s making a return to wrestling,” Lee said. “She’s just taking her time with whole house stuff (move) and all that stuff going on. She’s been manning the house thankfully while I’ve been keeping busy. I don’t know where she really, truly wants to be. I don’t know all the places that want her and will serve what she’s looking for. I know that she will. I know that she’ll want to for quite some time.”

