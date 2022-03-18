Is it possible that wrestling fans could be seeing Logan Paul in the squared circle full time? According to the internet celebrity and boxer, it’s a distinct possibility.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport, Paul revealed he was open to the idea of working with the WWE full time following WrestleMania 38. A few things would have to make sense though.

First, according to Paul, things would have to line up with his schedule. More importantly, though, the fans need to not be indifferent towards him.

“To be honest, bro, probably. Yeah, probably,” Paul said. “It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first, I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it. Today was the first day because we had training today, I was like, ‘oooh yeah, this is f*cking fun.’

“So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it. But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me, that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f*cking problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport.”

Logan Paul will team with The Miz on Night One of WrestleMania 38, taking on the father-son team of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

