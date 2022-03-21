Last night on Night 2 of NWA Crockett Cup 2022, Matt Cardona retained the NWA World Heavyweight Championship under controversial circumstances.

After a flurry of interference, Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett was low-blowed in the ring by Chelsea Green after being distracted. However, Mickie James arrived on the scene to send Green out of the ring. This allowed Aldis to lock in a Cloverleaf on Cardona who proceeded to tap out. Jarrett called for the bell, but awarded Cardona the victory by disqualification, claiming that it was Mickie who had delivered the sinister low blow whilst his back was turned.

Hours after the victory, Cardona joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss the questionable triumph and detailed the impact that he’s had on the NWA as a whole.

“I think he [Billy Corgan] knows this is working,” Cardona said. “He knows that I’m really saving this place. He might not like me, he might not agree with my tactics or the way I do business, but he knows that business is booming. I’m sitting here talking to you about this. If Nick Aldis wrestled insert wrestler, we wouldn’t be having this interview. You’d be talking about something else, you’d be talking about RAW tonight.

“But because I’m involved, and there’s controversy and there’s buzz. The buzz and the attention goes to the NWA. So Billy’s a smart businessman. He knows all about the business. He’s in the music business, he’ll tell ya. It’s not about how good you play instruments, it’s not how good you can sing. Can you create that buzz and that attention? And I can.”

Cardona also spoke about his opponent from last night, Nick Aldis, who went on a 1,043-day reign as NWA World Champion between October 2018 and August 2021.

“I will give him credit,” Matt Cardona explained. “He brought the NWA to new heights. When he had that thing with Cody at All In, all eyes were on the NWA. Powerrr came out and he was the face of the company. It was great. And he did get the NWA to a certain level, but it’s time to get it higher and higher.”

The former GCW World Champion insisted that the NWA would take a step backwards if Nick Aldis or Trevor Murdoch were ever able to take the gold from him.

“In my opinion, yes [NWA would take a step backwards],” Cardona said. “In my opinion, yes. Because listen, not just because of the social media following. My dog has more followers than Trevor Murdoch. Forget the social media following, I’m actually making towns. I am actually travelling every weekend with this title, bringing it on shows whether I’m defending it or not and I’m walking out with it.

“From Bumblef*ck shows in West Virginia to GCW, I’m bringing it everywhere. Do these other guys even work? Do they even take other bookings? I don’t know. You gotta get out there. You gotta represent the company.”

