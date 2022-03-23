Matt Cardona was a recent guest on Cultaholic Wrestling’s Straight To Hell series.

The NWA star discussed whether or not he would be open to a WWE return down the line and admitted he would certainly listen to a call. He feels it would be a lie to say he never wants to work at WrestleMania again.

“Listen, if Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard, or John Laurinaitis called me, of course, I would pick up. Of course, I would have a conversation. Why wouldn’t I? I’d be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again. Or, I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again, I would be lying if I said that. Anybody who says that is f*cking lying, quite frankly.

“But I am not doing what I am doing now hoping to get back. I don’t do what I do thinking, ‘what do I have to do to get back to WWE?’ Or, ‘what do I have to do to get AEW to look at me?’ No, I am doing me. If those opportunities present itself, great. But the sport of pro wrestling is on fire right now, you don’t need to be in those two companies.”

Despite that, Matt Cardona believes that he is trying to prove to people you don’t need WWE or AEW to be a success. Although he does think that having success within the independent world is all down to hard work, which is what he has.

“I am trying to prove that you don’t need it. Listen, you’ve got to bust your ass, you’ve got to work your ass off, you’ve got to travel, you’ve got to hustle. You’ve got to be your own boss, you’ve got to do interviews like this. You have to do the work.

“If you think you’re going to just sit back five days a week, Monday through Friday then just do some independent and think you’re going to be a star, and make money, you’re not. Spoiler alert, you’re not. This does not stop, this grind does not stop, this hustle does not stop. And I think that’s why I have been so successful outside of WWE and AEW. Because I have that work ethic.”

Matt Cardona also reflected on the fact there are plenty of people who were released with him who aren’t around now. He pointed out that those wrestlers are just waiting for a call. Cardona stressed they need to find a passion to create a buzz.

“It’s unfortunate to see a lot of guys who were released when I was released, and afterward, where are they? It’s unfortunate, because I know they’re talented, I know they’re great athletes, great superstars. But they’re expecting these phone calls, it doesn’t work that way. You’ve got to go out and you’ve got to bust your ass and create your own side thing.

“Listen, I am not saying everyone has to go out and start a wrestling figure podcast, but find something you’re passionate about. Start something else, do something else, get your name out there. Create your own buzz, because nobody is going to do that for you.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cultaholic Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts