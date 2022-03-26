Ariel Helwani welcomed AEW wrestler MJF to The Ariel Helwani Show this week to talk about a range of topics, including working with current WWE Executive Director of SmackDown and Raw, Bruce Prichard.

The Salt of the Earth says although he has never spoken to any of the McMahon family before, he did form a relationship with Prichard during his time with Major League Wrestling.

“Bruce Prichard and me go way back,” MJF said. “When he was in MLW, he was one of the lead producers there. And, I mean, he would watch me do promos. I mean, he was floored by me, absolutely enamored by me. I was the prettiest girl at the ball. We’d just sit down and we’d just shoot the sh*t, and I love Bruce. I think Bruce is a hell of a guy and has a hell of a mind. I think he produces incredible television. So yes, I’ve talked to Bruce multiple times.

“As far as how I’ve been reached out to, legally, it’s not smart for me to answer that question. But what I can say, emphatically, is there is an absurd amount of interest in me.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked whether he had ever met Paul Heyman. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner revealed that he hadn’t, but that they have texted and are big fans of each other. He also believes it would be a match made in heaven if they were able to pair up someday.

“I think it would be a match made in heaven [if they were able to work together]. He and CM Punk was a little bit mid, but me and Paul Heyman, that would be major, for sure. I mean, that’s huge.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

