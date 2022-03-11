As Mustafa Ali continues his wait for a release from WWE, he now has a lot of time to interact on social media. In particular, Ali has posted videos on Twitter of him training, which on Thursday led to an interesting interaction with a fan.

In response to another training video Mustafa Ali posted, a fan commented on the post claiming that, while they’ve always liked Ali, maybe he should be focusing more on personality, character, and becoming a WWE superstar then working in the ring.

This led to Mustafa Ali responding to the fan over several posts, explaining why he posts said training videos and that he had posted character promos on Twitter in the past.

“I appreciate the kind tone of your suggestion. Please allow me to share mine,” Ali tweeted. “Before suggesting a performer should work on something, ask yourself if your suggestion is based on assumption or research. A quick glance on my timeline will show you numerous ‘character promos.’

Ali continued, “Since I’m on the subject, these training videos sometimes get comments like ‘tell a story’ and ‘slow down!’ Guys, I’m almost 20 years in the game. I’m fully capable of doing all that. These training videos are equivalent to ‘trick shots’ you’ll see from athletes across sports. No one yells at (Steph) Curry when he hits a shot from the bleachers. Same idea. Just my idea of having a good time. Hope that makes sense. Be well y’all.”

Mustafa Ali announced on Twitter in January that he had asked for his release from WWE; it was reported soon after that the promotion would not be granting his release.

In a tweet released in February, Mustafa Ali suggested that he would see fans in 2 1/2 years, indicating the amount of time remaining on his WWE contract.

