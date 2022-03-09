The average wrestling fan would likely never guess that NXT star Nikkita Lyons and one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy would have much in common outside of wrestling. As it turns out, both wrestlers do have something in common; they attended the same middle school.

After posting a photo on Twitter last evening, Nikkita Lyons received a response from a fan featuring a gif of Jungle Boy. This prompted Lyons to reveal that she and the AEW star had once attended middle school together, as well as give some praise for Jungle Boy.

“Fun fact we went to middle school together!” Lyons tweeted. “Jungle Boy is (collision symbol emoji).”

Word soon got back to the AEW star, who responded to Lyons’ tweet later in the evening with a simple emoji of a turtle. No word yet on whether the turtle represents the mascot of the two’s former middle school.

Things are going well for the former classmates. Nikkita Lyons is 2-0 in two appearances between NXT 2.0 and the former 205 Live, while Jurassic Express successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, defeating the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) in a three-way tag team match.

