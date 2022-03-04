On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Otis joined to discuss the upcoming WWE house show at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

Otis spoke about his in-ring work and also spoke about having to wear a full-body wet suit for a recent WWE Raw segment.

“I thought they were kidding we were getting those suits,” Otis explained. “They go, ‘yeah, we need you to fit in this suit.’ It took, not kidding you, twelve big dudes in the locker room to put me on the original fit suit, to said 4XL. Who the hell is 4XL?

“Once we got the suit on it was a miserable two hours, but hey, anything for the show baby.”

The 2020 Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase winner gave compliments to former NXT Champion Samoa Joe, who offered him some useful advice whilst working as a big guy in the ring.

“I just remember hearing from my Papa Joe, we call him Papa Joe, Samoa Joe,” Otis said. “Move when it’s important and move when it is necessary. Right now, my career is learning those factors as a bad man, as a heel, is to – when you’re being the babyface on the good side, you’ve gotta keep that energy up and keep everybody going. But right now, I’m learning the – just the flow and the swag of being a nasty son of a b*tch you can portray out there like I was back in the amateur days.

“So yeah it’s been – working with these guys, they’re making me look like a million bucks, and just right now, everything is just coming together and I’m really happy that things are going the way they’re going.”

The Alpha Academy is currently working a feud against RK-Bro. The Minnesota-born star disclosed that Randy Orton has been a big part of getting their work over with the fans. The two tag teams have recently competed in a number of Academic Challenges set by Otis and Chad Gable on RAW.

“Those segments are tough to hear because the crowd is just intercepting Gable saying his things, but I can barely hear him in there,” Otis stated. “Obviously Randy is like – Randy helps huge man, he’s the big star. It’s really cool to get those reactions the way we’ve been working on it for the house shows to get people to not like us.”

