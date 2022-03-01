In the aftermath of Monday’s WWE 2K22 roster reveal, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Medusa) have called out WWE for snubbing them from the upcoming videogame.

Paige tweeted @WWEgames with the message “where tf am I?”

Later, Paige would also ask WWE why reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were omitted from the game.

Meanwhile, Blayze asked WWE why she signed a Legends Contract only to be snubbed from the game’s roster.

As noted, several former WWE stars posted their reactions after their names were included in the WWE 2K22 roster. Fans on social media pointed out how nearly a third of the roster includes wrestlers released within the last year.

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022 and is now available for pre-order. You can click here for our report on the four editions of the game available for purchase.

You can see Paige and Medusa’s tweets below.

Yo @WWEgames where tf am I? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) February 28, 2022

Yo @WWEgames where tf am I as well? I mean why did I sign the damn legend contract? https://t.co/Gc39AYhbkG — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 1, 2022

