ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi spoke with AEW’s latest recruit Paige VanZant to discuss her deal with the company and her experience working in the world of pro wrestling so far.

Paige made her presence felt on the March 9 episode of Dynamite by attacking Tay Conti, during the AEW TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. The distraction played a part in allowing Scorpio to defeat Guevara to win the title.

After the match, Paige signed her AEW contract on top of Conti in the middle of the ring, and minutes later, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed her signing on Twitter. VanZant commented on her deal and disclosed further details about her contract.

“It is a long-term deal. I’m not sure the specifics of course,” Paige VanZant said. “I think they want to get me in the training and they want to get me ready for my first match and then after, after that, we’ll see what happens and they’ll see exactly where they want to place me within the division. I just think that it’s, it’s gonna be a pretty significant amount. I would love to see my face in AEW every week, but, we’ll see.”

On the February 2, 2022 edition of Dynamite, a feud began between VanZant and Brandi Rhodes. However, the rivalry was dropped due to Brandi leaving the promotion, along with her husband Cody, on February 15. Paige commented on the former AEW Chief Brand Officer’s departure.

“I just saw it as, I came in to, to kind of cause some drama and it made her leave,” VanZant said. “It made her leave the AEW, so I guess they needed a new face and signed my contract shortly after.”

