Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship at a non-televised live event at New York’s Madison Square Garden tonight but his opponent remains a mystery. Paul Heyman isn’t offering any clues about who Lesnar will face.

“Bobby Lashley is under concussion protocol at the moment, which means unless he clears, he will [not] be able to challenge for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Title in Madison Square Garden,” Paul Heyman told the Superstar Crossover podcast. “Which selfishly, is okay with me. All due to respect Bobby Lashley, he should take care of his health first. That leaves Brock Lesnar’s dance card open and an inability for Brock Lesnar to prepare for the challenge of an unknown challenger inside Madison Square Garden. And all false humility aside, I happen to have a little pull here in WWE. Perhaps I could make it a most interesting night for Brock Lesnar.”

Bobby Lashley was recently pulled from advertising for Saturday’s event at Madison Square Garden. He has not appeared on WWE programming since last month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Lashley entered the men’s Chamber match as the WWE Champion, but never got into the match. He was struck by a glass panel on his pod. It was dislodged after a Seth Rollins powerbomb to Austin Theory sent Theory crashing into the panel. WWE officials briefly examined Lashley and then removed him from the match.

WWE announced after the show that Bobby Lashley had entered concussion protocol. However, Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide from The Ringer Wrestling Show later reported that Lashley is actually dealing with a legitimate shoulder injury that could require surgery and keep him out of action for a while.

Paul Heyman recently realigned with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to oppose Brock Lesnar. Heyman’s return to an on-screen role followed a backstage position as Executive Director of RAW. Heyman’s time in the role started in June 2019 and ended about a year later, shortly before the Retribution faction made its RAW debut.

“This was a bunch of new talent,” Heyman explained. “And when you bring in new talent, you try to give them the biggest boost imaginable in blasting them out of the gate. Retribution was a number of young talent all moved up at the same time which I would suggest was an effort to see, after a while, which one of these talents will emerge from the pack and end up being the star.”

