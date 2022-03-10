WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents.

Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well.

“I would really like the one on one match with, you know, Brock,” he said. “That would be good. But there’s a lot of talent out there. You’ve got the Edges, you know, me and Randy are partners, you never know we might wrestle one day. There’s a lot.”

Riddle is someone who made the transition from the octagon into professional wrestling. Several others have also made that move, such as Ronda Rousey and now Paige VanZant. Riddle believes there are other UFC stars who could do that, but only part-time.

“There’s a bunch I think that could,” he claimed. “Especially a lot of the heavyweights, even the lightweights. I mean, I think there’s enough entertaining people. But it just takes a certain person to actually do it, you know? It’s a lot of work. I think there’s a lot of fighters that could do it part-time, but to do it full-time is just different.”

One man who has been in MMA and pro wrestling is Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez was recently arrested on attempted murder charges for chasing and shooting at a man named Harry Goularte. Gourlarte was arrested in late February and charged with molesting a “close relative” of Velasquez and Riddle gave his thoughts on the situation.

“At first when I heard that he was in trouble, I was like, ‘oh no, another one from the MMA community, why can’t we just get it right?’ But then when you hear the backstory of what happened and how somebody was let off. I don’t approve of anybody going out and seeking their own justice,” he said. “But at the same time, out of all the situations and circumstances, this is probably the most ideal if you’re going to run up on somebody and do that. But at the end of the day, it’s never ideal, don’t do it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adam’s Apple with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]