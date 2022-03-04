During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe appeared as a guest host.

The former NXT Champion discussed the recent news that Cesaro has left WWE. His contract expired with the company and a new deal was not agreed upon. However, Joe was not surprised by that situation, adding that he’s a tremendous worker.

“No, I’m not,” Samoa Joe said on if he was surprised by the Cesaro news. “Obviously, Cesaro is a tremendously skilled athlete, I think very highly of him as a person and as a grappler. Tremendously talented. You know, he’s a guy that has options. I think Cesaro has toed the line above and beyond during his tenure with WWE, I think.

“He’s been one of the most consistent performers year after year, and a dependable guy. I think really, we talk about, ‘the world’s your oyster,’ I think that’s very much the case for Cesaro.”

Samoa Joe continued to talk about Cesaro, claiming there should be a lot of opportunities for the former United States Champion. Joe also made it clear he is looking forward to seeing what happens next in his career.

“There’s going to be tons of opportunities for him, tons of interest, and there should be. This guy, he’s still in his prime, he’s still ready to rock and roll. Very healthy, very, very focused, he has that, probably a renewed focus on life now. So, I am looking forward to seeing what happens with Cesaro here in the coming future.”

Cesaro does not have a non-compete clause, which means he is available to appear, wherever, whenever, he wants. This includes promotions on television such as Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

