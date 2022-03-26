The next development in Seth Rollins’ path to WrestleMania has emerged and it’s in the form of a text message from Vince McMahon.

“Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters,” the text read. “I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday.”

Following his loss to AJ Styles via DQ on last Monday‘s RAW, Rollins grabbed the microphone and stated, “this is bullsh-t”. He then claimed that next week’s RAW won’t happen unless he gets what he deserves – a WrestleMania moment. The fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena chanted “Cody” in response, as Rollins continued to kick over the barrier, tear up the apron, flip over the announce table, and rip off the ring post covers.

With this Monday being the go-home edition to WrestleMania 38, it is believed that another piece of the puzzle will be put in place leading to Seth Rollins vs. a returning Cody Rhodes. It’s been rumored for months now that “The American Nightmare” was returning to WWE, and the news was essentially confirmed by reports from PWInsider and AEW’s Chris Jericho.

Adam Pearce would chime in on the post of the text message as well, encouraging Rollins to talk about the meeting when they’re at the WWE Live Event tonight.

“Let’s chat about this tonight in Kitchener,” Pearce wrote in response.

You can see the growing WWE RAW lineup for 3/28 below:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins demands WrestleMania moment

Let’s chat about this tonight in Kitchener. 🇨🇦 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 26, 2022

