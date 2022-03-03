As noted, AEW President Tony Khan kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite by announcing AEW’s acquisition of Ring of Honor. During his in-ring segment, Khan would name-drop Shane McMahon.

“When we started AEW, it was out on the parking lot [of Daily’s Place]. A lot of you were here from the beginning, which I am grateful for,” Khan began. “It was 17 years before that another wrestling company started, a company that I’ve been a fan of for a very long time. So you can imagine why I’m excited, because I just became the new owner of ROH!”

“Shane’s not here, though,” Khan added. “There’s no Shane, it’s me.”

The reference was a call back to the final episode of WCW Nitro, where Shane McMahon would interrupt Vince McMahon to unveil himself as the new owner of WCW.

Earlier this year, after reports surfaced of Shane McMahon being “quietly let go” by WWE, Tony Khan was asked if he had approached Shane about joining AEW.

“I’d certainly take the call [from Shane],” Khan told Sports Illustrated. “I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know.”

Shane McMahon has recently been spotted at several NHL games. Last month, McMcMahon was also spotted hanging out with the owner of a South African rugby team, to discuss a partnership with WWE.

Shane McMahon at the house when Tony Khan name dropped him:#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fJB0btPTkI — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 3, 2022

"The name on the contract does read Khan… YES GODDAMMIT IT READS TONY KHAN" NOT SHANE MCMAHON, HAHAHAHA. — Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli (@DrainBamager) March 3, 2022

"Today I signed a deal… I just became the new owner of Ring of Honor. Shane's not here, there's no Shane, it's me" 😂😂😂😂. Tony Khan. I understood that reference… #AEW #AEWDynamite #RingOfHonor #ShaneMcMahon #TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/xAsr7pJ6uW — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) March 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]