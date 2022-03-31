A big Tables Match has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The Tables Match will see Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy go up against The Butcher and The Blade.

The Tables Match was announced during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Hardys, along with Sting and Darby Allin, have been feuding with The Andrade Family Office ever since Matt was booted from the group earlier this month to set up Jeff’s debut. Tonight’s Dynamite main event saw Andrade El Idolo defeat Allin. After the match, the AFO attacked Allin and Sting in a six-on-two beatdown until The Hardys made the save. The show ended with Marq Quen taking a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb.

AEW has also announced that next week’s Dynamite will feature the first qualifying matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, and more qualifiers for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. No participants have been announced as of this writing.

As noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Toni Storm debut with a win over The Bunny to qualify for the women’s tournament. Friday’s AEW Rampage will feature Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in the second women’s qualifier.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s AEW Dynamite, which will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

