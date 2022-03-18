The Briscoes recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast about which tag team they would most like to face in the future. Of course, most fans are hoping that they will compete against FTR at some stage. However, it remains to be seen whether or not that match will take place at any point.

That does not mean there aren’t other teams they would like to face. Jay Briscoe made it clear there is another top team they would enjoy micing it up with, “That’s the easy one. But they ain’t really flying under the radar. The Usos.”

Jay Briscoe spoke about how The Usos are similar to them as they’re both brothers in a tag team. He also gave the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions credit for their in-ring work, believing it would be an honor to face them.

“It’s something about brother tag teams, man. Something about brother tag teams. You know what I mean? Like, they, I mean, they’re, I mean tag teams, you know what I mean? When you got a brother tag team, I feel like we’re on a different, a different wavelength. You know what I mean?

“Jimmy and Jey Uso, they know exactly what they doing in the ring. They’ve been doing it for a long time. It would be an honor to wrestle the Usos.”

Right now, The Briscoes are holding the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championships. However, it is unknown what their future is in regards to that company now that Tony Khan has officially taken over. They will be defending their titles at Supercard of Honor XV during WrestleMania week when the company returns. Their opponents have yet to be confirmed.

