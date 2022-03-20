The Undertaker recently spoke with Dallas Morning News about Vince McMahon inducting him into the Hall Of Fame. The Deadman admitted he has no clue what the WWE Chairman is planning. However, he did mention that Vince loves to play jokes on him.

“I have absolutely no clue what he’s going to say,” he claimed. “I’m a little bit nervous, there’s no one that Vince loves to play practical jokes on more than me. The fact that the Hall Of Fame is on April Fool’s Day, who knows what’s going to happen. I do know it’s going to be emotional, I am not sure to what lengths he will go to not to completely fall apart and be emotional.”

The Undertaker personally asked Vince to induct him. But he admitted since then, things have gone quiet. “We’ve almost had radio silence here for the last few weeks after I asked him to induct me. So, I have no idea what to even begin to expect from him,” he said.

The Undertaker also shared a funny story from his past when he got stuck inside one of his coats. This is something that took place live on Monday Night Raw. Even though he’d worn it before, things didn’t go as planned the second time.

“I had this coat made for WrestleMania, it was unbelievable, it was one of the hooded ones. I didn’t wear a hat so I wore the hooded one. The thing has got these huge spines on it, it was one of the really cool coats that I had. At WrestleMania, I wore it, the thing, it came off perfectly, it just slipped right down off my back. It was flawless, thank goodness.

“A couple of months later they were about to have the 700th episode of Raw. They called me and said, ‘Hey, would you come do the 700th episode of Raw, it’ll be you and Kane going against two guys, need you to go out there, pretty much crush them, do a little Brothers Of Destruction, and that’s it.’ I was like, ‘sure, absolutely.’ So, I said, ‘I’m going to wear that coat again,’ I hadn’t worn it since.

“Our opponents made their entrance, Kane makes his entrance, I make my entrance. As I go to take my coat off, the coat folds. It basically gets stuck on my mitts, my MMA mitts. The more I tug to try get out of them, the tighter it gets. Because the leather on this coat was really thick. I can’t get out of this coat, right? It’s Monday Night Raw, it’s live TV.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Dallas Morning News with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]