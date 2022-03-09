On today’s episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan joined to recap Revolution and preview tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

At the pay-per-view, it was revealed that Shane “Swerve” Strickland had signed with the promotion, appearing in a segment with Tony Schiavone at the event to sign his contract. Khan revealed his delight at securing his services.

“We can look forward to seeing him soon on Dynamite and Rampage,” Khan said. “He’s a great signing for us, and I was thrilled that he was available as a free agent. I thought he was one of the real talents in pro wrestling, and very fortunate that we were able to sign him.”

Aside from Strickland appearing on the show in Orlando, Florida, William Regal also made his presence felt following the conclusion of the Jon Moxley-Daniel Bryan bout. Regal separated a post-match brawl between the two wrestlers and proceeded to slap them both, before initiating a shaking of hands.

Khan disclosed that he was excited to have Regal in AEW, and also revealed some big news ahead of tonight’s Dynamite broadcast.

“It was tremendous to see Lord Regal on Sunday at Revolution,” Khan explained. “It was an amazing way for him to make his debut in AEW after an awesome match. I think one thing that the fans felt was they were really, in my opinion, excited to see this match and it was one of the big matches people were stoked about on the Revolution pay-per-view. But, I also think they really intrigued people by planting the seed of a potential Moxley and Danielson team. It’s that much more of an interesting idea with Regal involved in it.

“Tonight [On Dynamite], for the first time, you will see Jon Moxley team up with Bryan Danielson. They’ll make their debut as a team and with Regal in their corner.”

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL and will feature Chris Jericho addressing Eddie Kingston, Leyla Hirsch will battle Thunder Rosa in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator, plus, Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky.

