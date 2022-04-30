Mexico’s AAA promotion presents the first of its three Triplemania XXX cards Saturday night. The event is being held at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

AEW’s The Young Bucks will headline tonight’s card. They are scheduled to face the team of AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo and Fenix. Fenix just returned to AEW programming on Wednesday night’s Dynamite. It was his first appearance since he suffered a gruesome arm injury in January.

The card will also feature four first-round matches in the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament. In this tournament, the losers advance. The tournament will culminate in October. The final match will be held at the third Triplemanía XXX event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. The loser of that match will be unmasked.

The Young Bucks and Fenix are among a number of AEW stars announced for tonight’s card. The group also includes Andrade El Idolo, Pentagon Jr., Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie are also scheduled to appear. Former WWE star John Morrison will also be wrestling under the ring name “Johnny Superstar”.

Our live coverage of AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey will begin tonight at 9 PM ET. Be sure to join us here for live coverage of the entire event, and throughout the day for the latest news.

Below is the main card announced for tonight’s show:

Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Pagano, Bandido & Taya vs. Cibernetico, Andrade El Idolo & Deonna Purrazzo

RULETA DE LA MUERTE TOURNAMENT – 1ST ROUND

Psycho Clown vs. Canek

RULETA DE LA MUERTE TOURNAMENT – 1ST ROUND

Rayo de Jalisco Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr.

Dragon Lee & Dralístico vs. Taurus & Johnny Superstar vs. Laredo Kid & TBA

RULETA DE LA MUERTE TOURNAMENT – 1ST ROUND

L.A. Park vs. Villano IV

Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara vs. Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. vs. Maravilla & Latigo

RULETA DE LA MUERTE TOURNAMENT – 1ST ROUND

Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.

