AEW’s Adam Cole recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about his former rival Pat McAfee. The two men feuded during their time in NXT, competing in a singles match and inside WarGames. After McAfee’s recent WrestleMania appearance, Cole discussed the potential Pat has in wrestling.

“As a person, he’s a dirtbag, can’t stand him,” Adam Cole stated. “But if I will look objectively and talk about how much potential he has, Pat McAfee blows my mind. He’s so athletically gifted, as far as the wrestling part he’s done great. Everyone knows he can talk for hours, and he’s super compelling and interesting. Pat knocked it out of the park, he did an amazing, amazing job.

“So, as far as the potential of where he could go, and what he could do in the pro wrestling industry, I think he could go as far as he wants to, seriously. To me, it was one of the highlights of the entire weekend was Pat’s match. He’s a terrible person, but a lot of potential.”

Adam Cole also weighed in on his feelings regarding Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor. He believes the news is brilliant because Khan is someone who respects the history of wrestling.

“It’s fantastic news, the biggest thing is because aside from Tony being a wonderful boss, and a wonderful guy, he’s a wonderful professional wrestling fan. He respects and admires the history of so many different wrestlers, promotions, what have you,” Cole said. “I feel like Tony understands and appreciates what Ring Of Honor really did for the pro wrestling industry more than anyone, he gets it. So, I know ROH is going to be in good hands with the fact that Tony Khan is the one in charge of the company now.”

Adam Cole then spoke about how much Ring Of Honor means to him, generally. Cole believes he owes the company so much and is happy that the current roster can continue.

“I owe Ring Of Honor so much,” he said. “So, to know that it still has the chance to continue, and create this new and different legacy with just excellent professional wrestling has me so thrilled, and so, so happy. Especially for the current roster that’s there, and for the fans.”

