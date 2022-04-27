It appears more information regarding the AEW’s upcoming console game will be released next week. The official AEW Games Twitter account tweeted out early Wednesday afternoon that they’d have something exciting for fans next week on Twitch show All Elite Arcade. A graphic further revealed it would be a sneak peak at the console game.

“We have something very exciting to show next week on All Elite Arcade,” the tweet read. “Follow AEW Games Twitch for Notifactions! Tune in at 11 a.m. on May 4th for Console Game sneak peak.”

Updates regarding AEW’s upcoming console game have begun to pop up over the last few months after a long period of little information following gameplay footage last year. Fightful Select reported in March that the game would feature a story mode that was receiving input from AEW roster members, and a follow up report in April revealed the game was tenatively scheduled for a September 2022 release date and that a publisher was now involved.

Despite this, an AEW was quick to stress that the planned release date was not set in stone, and the game could be released at a later time. Nevertheless, fans at recent TV tapings participated in chants for the upcoming game, and AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan referred to the game as Fight Forever, potentially hinting at the name for the console game.

