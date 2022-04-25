The recent match between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia was edited on AEW Rampage, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The two men competed for around 13 minutes on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage on television. But in reality, that match lasted around 22 minutes for those in attendance at the taping, but that had to be cut down in the edit. That was simply due to time constraints, with the company only having an hour for AEW Rampage.

The encounter was taped live on Wednesday (20 April), and then was shown on AEW Rampage two days later. Eddie Kingston has been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society as of late, as he, Santana, and Ortiz have been brawling with the new faction as of late.

This match saw Kingston pick up the victory against Garcia with his spinning back fist. It was an encounter that had all other wrestlers involved in the rivalry banned from ringside. It was a straight singles match, and there is no word on how these timing issues took place exactly. After the match, Kingston made it clear that he is saving an “ass-whopping” for Chris Jericho in the future.

It was a jam-packed episode of AEW Rampage last week, which is likely why the company had to edit a lot of the match down. The show had a dream encounter between Adam Cole and Tomohiro Ishii, in an Owen Hart Foundation Qualifying match, which was won by the AEW star.

On top of that, Lance Archer picked up a squash victory against Sepentico as he builds up toward his upcoming encounter with Wardlow. The main event saw Jade Cargill compete in her 30th match, continuing her undefeated record. She defeated Marina Shafir on AEW Rampage in order to successfully defend her TBS Championship.

