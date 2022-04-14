WWE Superstar Angel Garza recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about the need to adapt and change in WWE.

Garza insists that wrestlers have got to be flexible in regards to everything about themselves when joining the company.

“I think WWE is a different world,” he claimed. “When you come to WWE, you’ve got to change your style, you’ve got to change everything. You’ve got to know how to talk in a microphone, you’ve got to know how to perform in front of cameras. You became a superstar. It’s like a weird word to use, ‘oh we are superstars,’ but we really are.”

Angel Garza reflected upon how they would work long matches on the independent scene but that isn’t how things are in WWE. The Los Lotharios star also revealed he is giving advice to others on becoming a superstar.

“When we were in the indie world, we were doing matches 25, 30, 45 minutes. Always killing ourselves,” he added. “Then wake up the next morning and go and do another 35 minutes match. I think right now we are becoming those superstars we dreamed of. If you put on the table and compare both worlds, it is hard. I am trying to teach those guys, ‘hey, you’ve just got to calm down.’ You can be a superstar, just using this, how can I call it? Platform, we can use the platform. In a good way, and protect your character, and that’s it.”

Garza also discussed how there are no real heels anymore. For him, those in that role always want to have people cheer them and he made it clear wrestlers should do their stuff, and get out of there, rather than waiting for applause.

“Right now, we don’t have those heels they were before,” he said. “We want to have those heels having the shiny moment, ‘hey, just clap for me please.’ Hey, if you’re a heel, stay focused on the heel, you don’t need to kind of, ‘hey can you throw some money to the ring so I can feel great. I did a good match.’ No, just do your thing, grab your stuff, go to your locker room and then go to your hotel, and don’t worry about anything else. If you keep doing that thing, that’s professional wrestling.”

