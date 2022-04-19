NJPW’s Kota Ibushi is 70 to 80% ready to return to in-ring action, while still weak on the side where he dislocated his shoulder, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The right side of Kota Ibushi’s body reportedly still tires quickly and hurts, and he doesn’t have his full strength yet. When his strength and his balance return he will be ready to get back in the ring.

Ibushi had been previously announced for the New Japan Cup, but he was not declared fit enough to compete, which is why he was pulled. It is believed that the hope is for Kota Ibushi to be back for the G1 Climax, which is in mid-July, but that is not confirmed.

It was originally hoped that Kota Ibushi would only be out of action for two months due to a right anterior dislocation of the shoulder and joint lip damage. He had originally suffered the injury during the G1 Climax 31 finals with Kazuchika Okada. Ibushi attempted a Phoenix Splash, but Okada rolled out of the way, and Ibushi landed on his shoulder.

Kota Ibushi has previously spoken about suffering the injury, and how that went down. He admitted to Tokyo Sports that he had been able to practice the move, but there were a lot of fluctuations, which is why things went wrong.

“There was a reason for that: weight control,” revealed Ibushi. “I’ve been losing and gaining weight up to this point. I was able to practice [the Phoenix Splash], but there were too many fluctuations. A hundred grams difference would make all the difference (in the sensation). It’s such an advanced technique. That’s how advanced the technique is. Since the fight against KENTA (on the 18th), I’ve lost three kilograms on the same day. I intentionally increased my weight for the championship match, but I must have been fatigued… I’m sure my weight had an effect.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)

