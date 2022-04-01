Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas, TX, for WrestleMania weekend.

On Thursday night, Wyatt noted on Instagram that he hates ruining surprises. He also encouraged fans to ask up to six questions that he will answer.

I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises.

Wyatt will be the headline attraction at WrestleCon’s “U.S. vs. The World” event scheduled for Saturday. With tons of others shows happening in the Dallas area, it’s possible that Wyatt makes a few surprise appearances.

Fans on social media are also hyping up Wyatt as Seth Rollins’ possible mystery opponent on WrestleMania Saturday. Furthermore, some fans believe Wyatt could be unveiled as Tully Blanchard’s new client in AEW. As noted earlier, AEW President Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that Blanchard will be introducing a new client during ROH’s Supercard of Honor XV show Saturday night.

Since his WWE release last July, Bray Wyatt has been busy working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. Recently, Baker appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to provide an update on the project. You can see Wyatt’s IG post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windham Rotunda (@thewindhamrotunda)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]